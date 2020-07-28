PAC-12 Football Team Might Have To Leave Their Home State To Start Training Camp

A PAC-12 football team might be on the move for training camp.

According to John Canzano, the head coach of an unnamed PAC-12 football program told him the team might have to leave their home state to start training camp during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Pac-12 head coach told me today he wondered if his football program might have to relocate its fall camp to a neighboring state to start practices on time. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) July 27, 2020

Canzano didn’t name the PAC-12 team, but I’d be willing to bet a lot of money that it’s one of the teams in California.

California doesn’t appear close to being ready to host football games, and UCLA, USC, Stanford and Cal are all in the state.

There are not any other options that pop off the page to me.

If we have to airlift out the PAC-12 programs to make sure training camps get rolling, then that’s what should be done.

We have to keep all options on the table to make sure there’s college football in the fall. Literally nothing can be ruled out.

If PAC-12 teams leaving their home states for training camps is necessary, then I say do it.

We’ll see what happens as we close in on the season, but leaving the state for training camp seems like a small sacrifice to make if it’s a realistic option.