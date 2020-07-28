Patrick Chung Becomes 6th Patriots Player To Opt Out Of 2020 NFL Season

Patriots safety Patrick Chung will opt out of the 2020 NFL season.

ESPN’s NFL Nation writer Mike Reiss reported the news and claimed Chung is the 6th person on the New England Patriots to opt out in a tweet published Tuesday.

Patriots safety Patrick Chung tells me that he plans to opt out of the 2020 season. He is the sixth Patriots player to do so. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 28, 2020

“Patriots safety Patrick Chung tells me that he plans to opt out of the 2020 season,” Reiss tweeted. “He is the sixth Patriots player to do so.” (RELATED: Several NFL Players Sitting Out Of 2020 Season Due To Coronavirus Pandemic)

Other players for the Patriots who have opted out include:

LB Dont’a Hightower

OT Marcus Cannon

RB Brandon Bolden

FB Danny Vitale

OL Najee Toran

Chung was set to make a base salary of $1.1 million this season, according to Yahoo! Sports.

The safety hinted at his decision on his personal Twitter on July 19.

First of all. Lol if they don’t get it together. I’m going to be home with my pregnant girl, my 9 year old son and my 80 year old dad. I was just saying you’re a savage lol https://t.co/Zx5vOrxXVz — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) July 19, 2020

“First of all. Lol if they don’t get it together,” he tweeted. “I’m going to be home with my pregnant girl, my 9 year old son and my 80 year old dad. I was just saying you’re a savage lol.”

Chung also responded to Patriots player Jonathan Jones’ thoughts about football and coronavirus on Twitter.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but you can’t social distance football…,” Jones tweeted.

Not a damn shot. They are trippin https://t.co/QJ3MffN1iC — Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) July 14, 2020

“Not a damn shot. They are trippin,” Chung responded.