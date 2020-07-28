Patrick Mahomes Becomes A Part-Owner Of The Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is officially a part-owner of the Royals.

The Royals announced Tuesday that the Super Bowl champion has joined the ownership group of the MLB franchise. The move comes after Mahomes inked an extension that could be worth more than half a billion dollars. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Patrick Mahomes can do it all, folks. He wins a Super Bowl, becomes the highest paid player in league history and now owns part of an MLB team.

Seriously, is there anything this man can’t do? I’m starting to think he might be superhuman.

Imagine being an NFL superstar and owning an MLB team. He can sling passes during the day with his team and then hit up his box at night for Royals games.

If that’s not the definition of living the life, then I simply don’t know what is. I guess Mahomes needed a place to invest his millions, and he chose to do it in an MLB team.

I can’t wait to see what he does next. There’s no doubt at all he’s the man!