Terrifying Plane Crash In Brazil Captured On Video

A terrifying plane crash in Brazil has been captured on video.

In a LiveLeak video, a small plane can be seen crashing down in Guabiruba, Brazil. According to the video, two people in the plane suffered "serious injuries."

The fact they didn’t die on impact is downright shocking, and you’ll understand what I mean once you see the video.

That’s about as scary as it gets when it comes to crashes of different kinds. That plane stood no chance against the pavement.

It more or less was torn to shreds on impact. It looked like a crushed egg!

I’ve ridden in a plane like that before while taking a working-class man’s vacation. They’re a lot roomier and more chill than you might expect.

Once you’re in the air, you feel totally fine.

However, I’d be lying if I wasn’t nervous for this exact reason. These flying tubes of tin don’t exactly inspire confidence.

We’re talking about very small planes, and that plane got obliterated on impact.

I’m guessing it’s going to be a minute or two until we see another crash that bad.