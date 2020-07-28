Politico Deletes Report Saying Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris As VP

Politico published and quickly deleted a report saying Joe Biden had picked Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday.

The report, which featured a quote from Biden saying Harris was “a worthy opponent and a worthy running mate,” has now been scrubbed from the site. While it is a common practice for news outlets to pre-write articles to be prepared for several possible outcomes, a quote from Biden makes it far more likely to be a leak.

The article now describes her history as a prosecutor. Politico added an editor’s note calling that called it a “mistake.”

“Editor’s note: Due to a technical error, an earlier version of this graphic mistakenly reported that Biden had made his VP selection. We regret the mistake,” the note read.

Politico published an article claiming Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate, and announced it August 1. It’s since been changed, and scrubbed from the piece. Original on the left. Current version on the right. LINK: https://t.co/aI9PEtEjhW pic.twitter.com/gMwUqCfMTt — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 28, 2020

The article said Biden announced Harris as his running mate on August 1, which at time of publishing is four days away. (RELATED: Here Is Where Joe Biden’s Top Choices For Vice President Stand On Defunding The Police)

“Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris to become his running mate for the 2020 election on August 1, two weeks before the Democratic National Convention, after keeping his choice close to the chest for months,” the article initially read.

Biden had vowed early on in his campaign to pick a female vice president, and later extended that to say he would choose a woman of color.