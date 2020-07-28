Pro Football Focus Ranks Trevor Lawrence As The Top 2021 NFL Draft Prospect

Pro Football Focus thinks Trevor Lawrence will be the best player in the 2021 NFL draft.

PFF recently released its top 50 players for the draft next season, and the Clemson superstar quarterback was at the top.

In case you didn’t already guess it, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was ranked second.

Per usual, Lawrence and Fields are jockeying for the top spot, and that’s not going to change anytime soon. The two young men will battle it out for the top spot for years to come.

It’s absolutely crazy how virtually everyone in the world of college football and the NFL agrees Lawrence and Fields are hands down the two best players in America.

I can’t remember the last time there was so much universal agreement surrounding two players. There’s a ton of debate about who should be number one, but everyone seems to agree Lawrence and Fields are the only realistic choices for the top two spots.

No matter which one of the two stars you get, you’re going to have a hell of a player. Lawrence’s arm is a bit better, and he can throw a mile.

Justin Fields also throws a beautiful ball and he’s a freak of nature athlete. Again, you can’t go wrong with either.

