Washington QB Alex Smith Placed On The Physically Unable To Perform List

The Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith will open the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

According to Field Yates, Smith will start the 2020 campaign on the PUP List after being cleared for football activities a few days ago. He’s good to return whenever the team decides to activate him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Washington Football Team has placed QB Alex Smith on active/Physically Unable to Perform List. A step forward for Smith is his incredible comeback. He can be activated to the roster at any time. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 27, 2020

Smith hasn’t played a snap of football since a brutal leg injury during a 2018 game against the Houston Texans.

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that???? #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

It’s shocking to me that Smith has been cleared to return to football. It’s honestly stunning that he’s gotten to this point.

Clearly, he has put in an absurd amount of rehab on his way to playing in the NFL again.

Today Alex Smith turns 36. This morning his wife, Elizabeth, shared a video of him training as he hopes to one day return to the NFL ???? (via @lizbsmith11) pic.twitter.com/SbuCYQYXxY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 7, 2020

Having said that, I still think it’s foolish for Smith to ever play a snap of football again. The dude’s leg got obliterated in 2018!

Why would he ever want to play football ever again? He’s made a ton of money, the Washington Football Team is riding with Dwayne Haskins and there’s no reason to push it when it comes to Smith’s health.

He’s done more than enough in the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Smith (@lizbsmith11) on Feb 13, 2019 at 8:03am PST

He should take his money, go home and enjoy an awesome time in retirement. He’s earned it, and you sometimes just have to pick your health over anything else.