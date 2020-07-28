Editorial

Washington QB Alex Smith Placed On The Physically Unable To Perform List

The Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith will open the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

According to Field Yates, Smith will start the 2020 campaign on the PUP List after being cleared for football activities a few days ago. He’s good to return whenever the team decides to activate him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Smith hasn’t played a snap of football since a brutal leg injury during a 2018 game against the Houston Texans.

It’s shocking to me that Smith has been cleared to return to football. It’s honestly stunning that he’s gotten to this point.

Clearly, he has put in an absurd amount of rehab on his way to playing in the NFL again.

Having said that, I still think it’s foolish for Smith to ever play a snap of football again. The dude’s leg got obliterated in 2018!

Why would he ever want to play football ever again? He’s made a ton of money, the Washington Football Team is riding with Dwayne Haskins and there’s no reason to push it when it comes to Smith’s health.

He’s done more than enough in the NFL.

 

He should take his money, go home and enjoy an awesome time in retirement. He’s earned it, and you sometimes just have to pick your health over anything else.