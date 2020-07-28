Editorial

Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez Says He’s ‘Scared’ Of Coronavirus

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez is very concerned about the coronavirus pandemic.

The MLB was rocked Monday when the Marlins had to cancel a game after a coronavirus outbreak. Now, Martinez is voicing in his concern.

According to Jesse Dougherty, Martinez says he’s “scared” because of heart issues putting him at higher risk.

According to Bill Shaikin, he also said that his concern “went from an 8 to about a 12” after the Marlins had more than a dozen players get coronavirus.

Yeah, I don’t blame anyone for being concerned during the coronavirus pandemic. MLB opening night was last week.

By Monday, we already had multiple games called off and an outbreak with the Marlins. To say things aren’t off to a hot start would be an understatement.

 

Now, the man running the Nationals is speaking up about how he’s “scared.” While nothing might end up happening, I don’t think you can knock a guy for being concerned.

We’re dealing with a lot of unknowns right now, and fear of the unknown is a very real thing. Add in the Marlins having an outbreak, and it’s not hard to see why Martinez is concerned.

 

Hopefully, the MLB gets control of the situation quickly and we can all move forward with having baseball.