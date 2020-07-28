Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez Says He’s ‘Scared’ Of Coronavirus

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez is very concerned about the coronavirus pandemic.

The MLB was rocked Monday when the Marlins had to cancel a game after a coronavirus outbreak. Now, Martinez is voicing in his concern. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Jesse Dougherty, Martinez says he’s “scared” because of heart issues putting him at higher risk.

Dave Martinez was just asked about being at-risk during this, having had heart issues last September: “I’ll be honest with you, I’m scared. I really am.” — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) July 27, 2020

According to Bill Shaikin, he also said that his concern “went from an 8 to about a 12” after the Marlins had more than a dozen players get coronavirus.

Nats manager Dave Martinez on Marlins’ virus outbreak: “My level of concern went from an 8 to about a 12.” — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) July 27, 2020

Yeah, I don’t blame anyone for being concerned during the coronavirus pandemic. MLB opening night was last week.

By Monday, we already had multiple games called off and an outbreak with the Marlins. To say things aren’t off to a hot start would be an understatement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Marlins (@marlins) on Jul 26, 2020 at 1:27pm PDT

Now, the man running the Nationals is speaking up about how he’s “scared.” While nothing might end up happening, I don’t think you can knock a guy for being concerned.

We’re dealing with a lot of unknowns right now, and fear of the unknown is a very real thing. Add in the Marlins having an outbreak, and it’s not hard to see why Martinez is concerned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Nationals (@nationals) on Jul 27, 2020 at 4:36pm PDT

Hopefully, the MLB gets control of the situation quickly and we can all move forward with having baseball.