Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘All For Nothing’ Draws More Than 3.6 Million Live Viewers

“Yellowstone” put up more monster TV ratings with the new episode “All for Nothing.”

According to ShowBuyzzDaily.com, the sixth episode of season three was watched live on the Paramount Network by more than 3.67 million people. (REVIEW: It’s Falling Apart For John Dutton In The New ‘Yellowstone‘ Episode ‘All For Nothing’)

It’s important to note that the live viewership number doesn’t include streaming. Streaming data will push the final number north by several million.

Another episode of “Yellowstone” goes by on the Paramount Network, and we have another week of monstrous ratings.

Ever since the summer of 2018, “Yellowstone” has absolutely dominated the television ratings. Not only is it not slowing down, the numbers only continue to grow. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

America is addicted to the Kevin Costner show, and I couldn’t be happier!

It’s crazy that there’s only four more episodes before the entire season is over. It feels like we were getting amped for season three to start just a few days ago.

Now, we’ve already crossed the halfway point. Life sure does come at you fast when you’re talking about “Yellowstone.”

Make sure to tune in Sunday night for “The Beating” on Paramount Network. I have a feeling that fans are in for pure carnage and chaos.