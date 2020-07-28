Watch A Special Inside Look At The Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘All For Nothing’

A special inside look at the latest “Yellowstone” episode “All for Nothing” has been released.

“All for Nothing” aired this past Sunday night and the sixth episode of season three didn’t disappoint at all. It featured a storyline about a missing Native American woman, and John finally found out why Beth hates Jamie so much. (REVIEW: It’s Falling Apart For John Dutton In The New ‘Yellowstone‘ Episode ‘All For Nothing’)

All the way around, it was a solid episode. Now, fans can take a special look at how it all went down. Give it a watch below.

“All for Nothing” featured a powerful storyline about a missing indigenous girl. Here, the cast discusses the importance of sharing these native stories. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/fPrxL0ifub — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) July 27, 2020

Now, we have four episodes left to close out season three, and I couldn’t be more excited. So far, excellent groundwork has been laid through six episodes, and the action has ticked up in each.

Now, it’s time to really cut things loose down the stretch. Judging from the midseason trailer, that’s exactly what’s going to happen. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

Who will live? Who will die? Who will rise? Who will fall? There are so many questions that I need answered, and I need them all answered immediately.

Luckily, we have episode seven this Sunday night when “The Beating” airs. Make sure to tune in on the Paramount Network!