See Pictures From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3, Episode 7 ‘The Beating’

Pictures from the new “Yellowstone” episode “The Beating” have been released, and it looks like Jamie is in big trouble.

At the end of the sixth episode of season three, it was revealed to John that Jamie had played a role in Beth being sterilized. (REVIEW: It’s Falling Apart For John Dutton In The New ‘Yellowstone‘ Episode ‘All For Nothing’)

Judging from the photos from the seventh episode of the new season, the Jamie/Beth abortion storyline isn’t going away.

Take a look at them all below.

Yeah, I wouldn’t say Jamie is in a good position at all with his family. In fact, that photo with him and John is about as ominous as it gets. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

We know from the midseason trailer that there is death on the horizon. Is Jamie’s time on this planet ticking away?

I’d like to say no, but we also know you can’t ever rule anything out in “Yellowstone.”

No matter what happens, I know the people running “Yellowstone” will keep fans on the edge of our seats through the closing scene of season three.

I can’t wait to see what happens in “The Beating.” Make sure to check it out Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and listen to our cast interviews below if you haven’t already!