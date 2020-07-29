Aaron Rodgers Says He Started Crushing Tequila When The Packers Drafted Jordan Love

Aaron Rodgers reacted to the Green Bay Packers drafting quarterback Jordan Love with some alcohol.

The Packers sent shockwaves through the NFL when they took Love in the first round of the 2020 draft, and questions about Rodgers’ future with the team immediately emerged. How did he cope? With a big glass of booze. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rodgers told Kyle Brandt the following about his reaction when the Packers took the Utah State star:

I love scotch but I’ve been drinking some sipping tequila lately as well. Once I got that text, I went to the pantry. I poured myself about four fingers, and I knew it was going to one of those nights where people were going to start calling.

You can listen to his full comments below.

It’s interviews like this one where I think Aaron Rodgers might actually be a pretty self-aware dude. I feel like a lot of NFL players would try to act chill with their team drafting their eventual replacement.

Rodgers, while not seeming too shook up, says he started hitting the tequila bottle to cope. I appreciate the fact that he’s not sugarcoating it.

The Packers drafted a quarterback, and he clearly didn’t love it. He also knew he wasn’t going to love all the people reaching out.

He’s keeping it real, and he needed a little tequila to help get the job done.

As a Lions fan, I hope the Jordan Love pick tears apart the Packers. I hope it creates absolute chaos behind the scenes.

Will it? I don’t know. Rodgers seems to be handling it pretty well, which means there probably won’t be issues as long as the team is winning.

However, things could fall apart fast if the Packers start slow!

I’d just hate to see that happen!