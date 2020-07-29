Brian Boyle Fights Mikhail Sergachev During NHL Exhibition Game

Florida Panthers forward Brian Boyle got into a scrap with Tampa Bay Lightning player Mikhail Sergachev during a Wednesday exhibition game.

The NHL is currently operating in a bubble system as fans prepare for real games to resume, and this appears to be the first fight since returning.

All things considered, I’d have to say this one was a draw. Nothing too crazy, but give it a watch below.

We got a preseason fight between Brian Boyle and Mikhail Sergachev pic.twitter.com/7yaF9P2ipa — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) July 29, 2020

I understand that this fight wasn’t much between Sergachev and Boyle. I get it, but damn, it sure does feel good to have hockey back.

The NHL hasn’t operated since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but we’re officially ready to roll.

Hey, a fight is a fight, right? It might not have been the most explosive bout we’ve ever witnessed in the NHL, but it’s certainly better than nothing.

Trust me, you’ll never hear me complaining about two guys duking it out on the ice. It was only an exhibition game, but I can tell we’re going to be rolling once everything is underway.

The expanded playoffs begin Saturday! Make sure to check them out!