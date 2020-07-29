Joe Burrow Agrees To $36.1 Million Contract With The Cincinnati Bengals, Gets $23.88 Million Signing Bonus

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has agreed to his rookie deal with the team.

According to Adam Schefter, Burrow has agreed to a $36.1 million deal with the Bengals after being the first pick in the 2020 NFL draft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The LSU Heisman winner will get a $23.88 million signing bonus.

My friends, that sure is a whole lot of money for the LSU legend. He’s officially straight paid as an NFL quarterback!

As we all know, rookie deals are pretty much slotted at this point in the NFL. There is a little wiggle room here and there, but not much.

The most important thing is how much of a signing bonus a player gets and how quickly they get the money. Burrow will get nearly $24 million and he’ll get it within 15 days of the ink drying.

That’s not too bad for a guy who had to transfer out of Ohio State just to see the field.

I really hope Burrow does well in the NFL. He comes off as a very authentic guy, and you always want to see a guy who has been an underdog succeed.

Hopefully, he goes out there and tears it up with the Bengals.