Reds Players Angry Over ‘F*cking Protocol’ Prohibiting Teammates From Playing Amid Coronavirus Scare

Two Cincinnati Reds players are appealing a protocol prohibiting them from returning to the field after self-reporting coronavirus symptoms.

Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and outfielder Nick Senzel will appeal to a panel of league and union reps Wednesday, according to a report published by The Athletic.

“There are things that we can do better. The other part of that is we’re playing baseball. That’s why I think it’ll never be perfect.” MLB postponed 2 games because of coronavirus Monday, but the #Reds play on. https://t.co/HSWeB0xNLg — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) July 27, 2020



After self-reporting symptoms, Moustakas and Senzel were tested multiple times for COVID-19, but never received a positive test. The Reds have won one game out of the five the team has played since the start of the shortened season.

“If you look at our lineup, unfortunately with some of these f*cking protocols, you know, Moose [Moustakas] and Senzel both have negative tests, but they are unable to play until Thursday,” outfielder Nick Castellanos said. “That’s obviously been a big letdown because both of them are big parts of our lineup.” (RELATED: REPORT: Miami Marlins Pause Season After Multiple Coronavirus Cases)

The protocol that is keeping Moustakas and Senzel from returning to the field mandates players meet three separate requirements. The player must receive negative results on two different kinds of COVID-19 tests, show no symptoms and have approval from the team doctor.

Moustakas reportedly believes that he had a case of food poisoning while Senzel allegedly was dealing with a cold.

Courtesy of my friend @LanceMcAlister who covers the @Reds it sounds like Nick Senzel and Mike Moustakas have been cleared from the Covid-19 protocol and are available to play tonight. — David Kaplan (@thekapman) July 29, 2020



Moustakas was reportedly removed from the injured list Wednesday.

The appeal comes after 18 players of the Miami Marlins tested positive for coronavirus.