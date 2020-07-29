The College Football Season Starts In 1 Month When Notre Dame Plays Navy

We’re officially one month away from the college football season starting.

The season will get underway August 29 when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to Annapolis, Maryland, to play the Navy Midshipmen in the most anticipated game of Week zero. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I honestly can’t believe that the college football season starts in a month. That’s not much time at all — August 29 is just a few weeks away.

Given the fact that we’ve been battling the coronavirus pandemic since March, I’ll be the first to admit that things haven’t looked great for the football season.

Yet, we’ve made it to the end of July and the season is still on. That’s a reason to celebrate. Coronavirus has thrown everything it has at us, but we’re still standing.

College football is still here despite the virus’ best attempts to get rid of it.

Now, in one month, the cold beer will be flowing when the Midshipmen and Fighting Irish take the field. It’s a hell of a game to get things started.

Hell, if we weren’t in the middle of a global pandemic, I might drive up to Annapolis to watch it in person.

All I know is that we’ve been through a long and tough war against coronavirus. While we still have a long way to go, it looks like college football will happen.

That’s a reason to celebrate and a reason to crack open a few cold ones. I hope you’re all with me!

Keep up the good fight, gentlemen! We’re a month out, and it’ll be here before we even know it!