Report: Toxic Workplace Claims Could Be ‘An Apocalyptic Ending’ To Ellen DeGeneres’ TV Career

The investigation into toxic workplace claims made by employees of “The Ellen Show” could reportedly jeopardize Ellen DeGeneres’ show and career.

The investigation was first reported Tuesday by Variety. An employee relations group and a third party firm will conduct the investigation into the show, according to a staff memo obtained by the outlet.

Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, claimed the results of the investigation could have “deadly consequences for Ellen” in an interview published by Fox News.

“She could be perpetrating one of the biggest frauds in American celebrity history,” Schiffer told the outlet. “There are now serious investigators looking into the allegations and if the findings are as damning as what has been reported then you could watch the ‘Ellen Show’ go boom.”

“I think Ellen has been arrogant in her entire approach in dealing with the allegations and it’s crazy for her not to accept responsibility for what is happening under her leadership,” he added. “In Hollywood, the buck stops at the star’s name on the door, not at the producer level. It would be impossible for her to not know what [was] happening within her own staff.” (RELATED: REPORT: ‘The Ellen Show’ Under Investigation After Complaints Over Workplace Environment)

Any confirmation of the allegations against DeGeneres‘ show “would be an apocalyptic ending to her TV career,” Schiffer said.

The investigation comes after multiple reports surfaced detailing working conditions on the show. Employees claimed they had been left in the dark regarding pay during the coronavirus shutdown in April, Variety reported. BuzzFeed later claimed the production team for the show had been accused of racism, among other things, after interviewing 11 unidentified employees.