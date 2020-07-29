EXCLUSIVE: Infectious Disease Expert Says We May Not Come Close To Normal Until 2022

The United States and the world are not likely to return to pre-coronavirus “normal” until a vaccine for the virus is available for mass production, which could be as far out as 2022, infectious disease expert Dr. Amesh Adalja told the Daily Caller.

Dr. Adalja, who works with Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Health Security, sat down with White House Correspondent Anders Hagstrom to discuss America’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. (RELATED: ‘Seattle Has Been Liberated’: White House Celebrates The Fall Of CHAZ)

In the early days of the outbreak, President Donald Trump touted a Johns Hopkins study that found the U.S. was the most well-prepared nation in the world to deal with a pandemic. Dr. Adalja now says the U.S. has failed to live up to that ranking.

Adalja also discussed the possibility of opening schools across the country, saying it could be safe for some areas of the U.S. to open schools so long as concessions are made for social distancing.

WATCH:

Check out TheDC’s other videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel so you never miss out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most recent videos:

EXCLUSIVE: FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr Explains Why The US Needs To Beat China On 5G

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Walker Blasts Wisconsin Riots And Dems Blockading Police Reform

How Hundreds Of Thousands Of Volunteers Are Making Trump’s Virtual Campaign Happen