Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin Says College Campuses Can’t Be Bubbles For Athletes

It doesn’t sound like college football players can realistically be kept in a bubble.

Right now, the NBA has a bubble in Orlando at Disney, and things are going well. The MLB doesn’t have a bubble and the Miami Marlins had to suspend their season after a coronavirus outbreak. So, many are wondering if a bubble is possible for college players. According to one SEC AD, it’s not realistic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin told Sports Illustrated the following:

College campuses are not conducive to a bubble. If we proceed on a normal schedule, we’re trying to play games while introducing all these kids on campuses simultaneously. It’s the opposite of what pro teams are doing and they are all struggling with it.

I’ve had this talk before with a few people, and I agree 100% with Stricklin. Keeping college football players in a bubble is a laughable proposal.

It’s already hard enough for the NBA to do, and the MLB didn’t even try. There’s no shot that you’re keeping more than 100 college football teams in a bubble during the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s just not going to happen.

On a college campus, you have people everywhere. It’s literally impossible to have a bubble system for players. It’ll never work if other people are on campus.

Now, if all classes were held online, then you’re talking about a different situation. However, as long as other people are on campus, then there’ll never be a bubble in college sports.

I don’t have all the answers for college football during the coronavirus pandemic, but I can promise you that a bubble on a campus is a nonstarter.