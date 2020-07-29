In Texas, Trump Touts Energy Department’s Action — Signs 4 Permits Expanding Oil Transportation Infrastructure

President Donald Trump traveled to Texas Wednesday and signed four permits expanding the states’ oil transportation infrastructure.

The president called the permits a “bold action to support energy jobs” and “a giant victory for the workers of this state” during a speech ahead of the signing at Double Eagle Energy in Midland.

“You have been after that one for many years. I said what do I know about it? If you want to do it, it is okay with me,” Trump continued. “And we are doing it. So that has been a long time in the making.”

WATCH:

The president noted that two of the permits would allow Texas crude to be exported to Mexico

Trump also announced during the ceremony that the administration had extended export authorizations for American liquified natural gas through 2050, a rule previously proposed by his Department of Energy back in February.

Trump’s speech comes just one day after Morning Consult found that former Vice President Joe Biden had overtaken the president in Texas 2020 election polls. (RELATED: Biden’s Economic Plan For ‘Advancing Racial Equity’ Includes Reforming 2 Of The Trump Administration’s Hallmark Actions)

The data — released early Tuesday morning — showed Biden leading Trump by two points in the Lone Star State. Trump previously held a seven-point lead over Biden in Morning Consult’s May poll. The survey includes responses from 2,685 likely and registered voters reached between July 17-26 and has a margin of error of 1.9%.

WATCH:

According to the White House, the Trump administration has overseen America becoming the number one oil producer in the world. American oil exports hit all-time highs in 2019, making the country a net exporter for the first time in nearly 70 years.

You can watch the entire speech here.

WATCH: