Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized After ‘Minimally Invasive’ Procedure

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, was hospitalized after a “non-surgical, minimally invasive procedure,” SCOTUS announced Wednesday night.

The hospitalization comes roughly two weeks after another hospitalization for a minor infection, after which court’s oldest justice revealed she had been receiving chemotherapy since May for her fifth bout with cancer. SCOTUS says Ginsburg expects to be released by the hospital by the end of the week, CNBC reported. (RELATED: Justice Ginsburg Says Her Health Is Improving After Cancer Scare)

“Justice Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive non-surgical procedure today at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City to revise a bile duct stent that was originally placed at Sloan Kettering in August 2019,” the statement from the Supreme Court said, according to CNBC. “According to her doctors, stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection. The Justice is resting comfortably and expects to be released from the hospital by the end of the week.”

Ginsburg has not released an update on her cancer treatment since her initial announcement.

“Immunotherapy first essayed proved unsuccessful. The chemotherapy course, however, is yielding positive results. Satisfied that my treatment course is now clear, I am providing this information,” Ginsburg said in a statement earlier in July.