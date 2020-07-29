Politics

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized After ‘Minimally Invasive’ Procedure

Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses for the official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on November 30, 2018

Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, was hospitalized after a “non-surgical, minimally invasive procedure,” SCOTUS announced Wednesday night.

The hospitalization comes roughly two weeks after another hospitalization for a minor infection, after which court’s oldest justice revealed she had been receiving chemotherapy since May for her fifth bout with cancer. SCOTUS says Ginsburg expects to be released by the hospital by the end of the week, CNBC reported. (RELATED: Justice Ginsburg Says Her Health Is Improving After Cancer Scare)

WASHINGTON, DC - NOV. 30: United States Supreme Court (Front L-R) Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Jr., (Back L-R) Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagan and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh pose for their official portrait at the in the East Conference Room at the Supreme Court building Nov. 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – NOV. 30: United States Supreme Court. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“Justice Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive non-surgical procedure today at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City to revise a bile duct stent that was originally placed at Sloan Kettering in August 2019,” the statement from the Supreme Court said, according to CNBC. “According to her doctors, stent revisions are common occurrences and the procedure, performed using endoscopy and medical imaging guidance, was done to minimize the risk of future infection. The Justice is resting comfortably and expects to be released from the hospital by the end of the week.”

Ginsburg has not released an update on her cancer treatment since her initial announcement.

“Immunotherapy first essayed proved unsuccessful. The chemotherapy course, however, is yielding positive results. Satisfied that my treatment course is now clear, I am providing this information,” Ginsburg said in a statement earlier in July.