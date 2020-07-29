Rep. Louie Gohmert Tests Positive For Coronavirus Prior To Flight To Texas With Trump

Republican Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert reportedly tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday right before he was scheduled to fly to his home state with President Donald Trump.

During a pre-screen at the White House, Gohmert reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. Gohmert was going to visit an energy plant in Texas with Trump, but he did not pass the coronavirus test before the flight, Politico reported.

Gohmert had reportedly been walking around the Capitol without a mask, citing regular testing as a reason. In June, Gohmert told CNN: “[I]f I get it, you’ll never see me without a mask.”

Gohmert was present at Attorney General William Barr’s House Judiciary Committee testimony Tuesday and asked questions to Barr. It was Barr’s first time testifying in front of the committee since taking his position as attorney general. (RELATED: Here Are All The Members Of Congress Who Have Self-Quarantined Due To Coronavirus)

At least four congressmen, including Republican Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart and Democratic Utah Rep. Ben McAdams, have tested positive. 20 other congressmen have quarantined over coronavirus fears.

Gohmert’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller when contacted about Gohmert’s health.