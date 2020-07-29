Oklahoma Football Coach Lincoln Riley Agrees To Massive Contract Extension

Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley has agreed to a monster contract extension with the Sooners.

According to Eric Bailey, Riley’s deal now runs through the 2025 season, and he’s due to make more than $44.7 million through that time period. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a yearly breakdown of his new deal below.

Lincoln Riley’s new contract 2020: $6.15 million 2021: $8.05 million (includes $500,000 stay benefit on April 1, 2021. 2022: $7.565 million 2023: $8.275 million (includes $750,000 stay benefit on Jan. 31, 2024) 2024: $7.585 million 2025: $7.585 million#Sooners — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) July 28, 2020

My friends, that’s a whole lot of money for the young college football coach. He’s straight paid, and he’s worth every penny.

Riley is now on a deal that is more or less a contract that you’d expect to see out of an NFL coach. Do you know why he’s paid like an NFL coach?

Because the league has been trying to poach him, and the only way to guarantee he doesn’t leave is to write him fat checks to keep coaching the Sooners.

Riley is one of the best coaches in all of football, and he has several more years of success ahead of him. When you find a coach like that, you simply have to do whatever it takes to keep him.

Oklahoma made a great decision by locking up Riley. There’s no doubt about that at all.