CNBC Poll Shows Biden Ahead In Every Swing State, But By A Smaller Margin Than Two Weeks Ago

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump nationally and in every swing state, the most recent CNBC poll released Wednesday shows, but by a smaller margin than a similar poll from mid-July.

Biden is ahead of Trump in the six most competitive states – Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina – according to a summary of the poll data, but his lead in each state is than it was in the previous CNBC poll released July 15. He leads Trump nationally by nine points, 51-42, according to Wednesday’s poll.

Biden leads by five points in Wisconsin, four points in Michigan and two points in Pennsylvania, three states that Trump won in 2016 by a total of just 77,000 votes, according to Wednesday’s poll. In the July 15 poll, Biden lead Trump by six points in Wisconsin and Michigan and eight points in Pennsylvania.

Biden leads by two points in Arizona and Florida, down from six points and seven points two weeks ago, according to the Wednesday survey.

North Carolina is the only state where Biden has widened his lead slightly over Trump since the last CNBC poll. The former vice president is up two points, compared to two weeks ago when he was up one point.

Trump has a 44% approval rating and a 56% disapproval rating, according to the poll, and his approval ratings regarding the economy and coronavirus are negative by a wide margin as well.

Forty-five percent of voters nationally approve of his handling of the economy, while 55% disapprove. Only 40% of his voters approve of his handling of the spread of COVID-19, compared to 60% who disapprove, the poll shows.

Biden has the edge over Trump regarding both issues. Fifty-five percent of voters said that they trusted Biden over Trump to handle the United States’ economic recovery, and 58% of voters said that they believed Biden would do a better job at handling the pandemic. (RELATED: Poll: Republican Support For Trump’s Coronavirus Response Drops 10 Points Since May)

The poll also shows that swing-state voters are more likely to approve of Democrats who hold statewide office in their respective state. Democratic governors in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina have approval ratings on COVID-19 of 53%, 55%, 55% and 53%, respectively, while Republican governors in Florida and Arizona have approval ratings of 46% and 33% for the same issue, according to the summary.

Voters nationwide also overwhelmingly support an additional government stimulus plan, with 80% indicating that they support “an additional round of direct payments of up to $1,200 for those earning less than $99,000,” the survey reported.

Conversely, only 32% of voters supported giving corporations “legal immunity from COVID-19 related lawsuits.”

The CNBC poll, conducted in partnership with Change Research, surveyed two groups of likely voters from July 24-26. The swing-state poll surveyed 2,565 voters, and has a margin of error of 1.94%. The national poll surveyed 1,039 likely voters, and has a margin of error of 3.04%.

