‘F**k It. If One Of Them Cops Got Killed, Good’: Two Portland Protesters Laugh Off Explosion Near Federal Courthouse

A couple protesters in Portland laughed off the idea that an explosion near a federal courthouse could have killed or injured a police officer.

Daily Caller chief video director Richie McGinniss spoke with two protesters in Portland, Oregon, after an explosion, asking whether they thought law enforcement officers could have been hurt or even killed by such a blast. (RELATED: ‘Is That Ok?’: Barr Slams Democrats Downplaying Rioters Using ‘Projectiles That Have Penetrated Marshalls To The Bone’)

I asked these guys what they thought about the large explosion outside the doors to of the federal courthouse last night: “What would you think if one of those cops died?” “Fuck it. If one of them cops got killed, good.” pic.twitter.com/vzJ6jJyZmY — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) July 28, 2020

“You guys see that explosion?” McGinniss asked.

One of the protesters replied that he had seen “lots of cool explosions.”

“Did you see that one right up against the wall though? That big one?” McGinniss pressed, pointing toward the courthouse.

The protester said that he remembered the explosion in question.

“What do you think about that?” he continued.

McGinniss then asked whether the protesters thought such a blast would hurt police officers if it blew up too close to where they were posted. The protester responded with a “thumbs up.”

“Well, yeah, oh my god, yeah,” the protester said, noting that he had not been the one to throw the explosive.

“What would you think if that did blow up around the cops, like what if one of the cops died?” McGinniss asked.

The first protester just laughed while the second, who had been silent up to that point, replied, “F**k it, if one of them cops got killed, good.”

The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott, who was also reporting live from Portland at the time, shared video of the explosion.