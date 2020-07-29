Report: Queen Elizabeth II Wants Prince Harry, Prince William To Discuss Feud Like ‘Grown Adults’

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly wants Prince William and Prince Harry to discuss things going on between the pair in person.

The Queen wants them to act like “grown adults,” according to a report published Wednesday by UsWeekly.

Prince William’s ‘this girl’ remark to Prince Harry about Meghan Markle ‘sparked feud’https://t.co/fNbSFht6Kl — Daily Star (@dailystar) July 25, 2020

“[She] is firmly of the opinion that this nonsense cannot and must not continue any longer,” claimed one source. “She wants the boys to sit and resolve their differences like grown adults.”

Another source claimed the Queen was hopeful that Prince Harry and Prince William would have a chance to sort things out at Princess Beatrice’s wedding, which was previously scheduled for May. The wedding was cancelled due to coronavirus and the princess got married in a private “small” ceremony in July. (RELATED: REPORT: Kate Middleton Reportedly Approached Prince Harry Over Concerns About His Relationship With Meghan Markle)

The Queen now believes Prince Harry could leave Los Angeles and spend time in Balmoral to talk through difference with Prince William.

“She wants them to chat in person, not on the phone or via Zoom, which wouldn’t be as effective,” the source told the outlet.

The brothers reportedly had a falling out after Prince William expressed concern over how quickly Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle escalated.