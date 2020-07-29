Regis Philbin’s Cause Of Death Revealed

TV legend Regis Philbin’s cause of death has been revealed.

Philbin passed away from a myocardial infarction due to coronary artery disease and hypertension, a spokesperson for Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Farmington, Conn. confirmed in an article published Wednesday by Page Six.

Nearly one week after Regis Philbin passed away at age 88, his cause of death has been revealed. A spokesperson for Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that he passed away from a myocardial infarction due to coronary artery disease. ❤️ https://t.co/x7xxgIVY1V pic.twitter.com/ILay1pBKVy — E! News (@enews) July 29, 2020

Philbin died July 24. He was 88 years old at the time.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” his family shared in a statement.

Philbin’s former co-host Kathy Lee Gifford shared her last encounter with the TV host that had occurred two weeks before his death. (RELATED: Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest Give Emotional Tribute To TV Legend Regis Philbin)

“I was up from Tennessee, where I live most of the time, and of course the first call I always make is to Regis and Joy [Philbin],” Gifford said on Monday’s episode of the “Today” show. “I said, ‘Can we get together, can we have some lunch?’ So they came over about two weeks ago.”

Gifford claimed she “sensed much more fragility than [she’d] seen in him the last time in January out in Los Angeles.”

“We just had the best time,” Gifford said about the lunch. “I just thought to myself, ‘Lord, is that the last time I’m going to see my friend?’ Cause he was failing, I could tell.”