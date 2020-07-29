Rep. Jodey Arrington Rips Jerry Nadler, Democratic Party Leadership On Portland Response

U.S. Representative Jodey Arrington spoke to the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the Portland riots, Democrat leadership and more.

The May 25 death of George Floyd sparked protests throughout the nation. Some, like those in Portland, Oregon, have lasted for more than 60 consecutive nights. However, what began as peaceful protests have often escalated into violent riots and clashes with law enforcement.

Recently, Representative Jerry Nadler of New York labeled the Antifa violence in Portland a “myth.” “He is so disconnected or in such denial about what’s going on throughout the country,” Arrington said, “and [in] what once were great American cities. The only way I can explain that away is he’s just out of touch or that he’s so hyper-partisan that he’s willing to turn a blind eye to it and not call evil, evil.”

Arrington also commented on the Democratic Party leadership and its relationship with President Donald Trump.

“Portland is not working with the president and with this administration,” he said. “The leaders are putting their citizens — the law-abiding citizens — at great peril as the result of their irresponsible behavior.Arrington also discussed what he is doing to ensure Texas cities do not become the next Portland, President Trump’s use of federal agents in the city and more. (RELATED: Trump Administration Reaches Agreement With Oregon Governor To Stop Violence At Portland Courthouse — Appear To Disagree On The Timeline)

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller:

TikTok: Is Time Running Out For This App?

Unmasking China’s Uyghur Camps With Irade Kashgary

Sterilization, Forced Abortion And Mandatory Birth Control: Inside China’s Xinjiang Province