REPORT: Arizona Offensive Lineman Edgar Burrola Suspended For Violating Coronavirus Protocol

Arizona offensive lineman Edgar Burrola has reportedly been suspended.

According to Tuscon.com, Burrola has been suspended from the team for violating the program’s coronavirus protocols. He remains on the team, but his scholarship has been “reduced.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Head coach Kevin Sumlin told the media, “If you’re not gonna pay attention to the protocol, wear a mask, all that other stuff, we just can’t have you around.”

It’s a bit shocking to me that it took so long for a player to get suspended for something like this. I figured this would have happened a lot sooner.

I wonder what the rules are for a situation like this. College athletic coaches are allowed to act as dictators in their programs, and I’m guessing that Sumlin has full authority to do this.

Sumlin can create whatever team rules he wants and deal with people who break them accordingly. If Burrola wasn’t following the coronavirus rules, then Sumlin probably has the complete authority to suspend him.

It just doesn’t make sense why Burrola wouldn’t listen and get with the program. Does he not want games to happen? Does he want to piss off his entire team? It doesn’t add up at all. We’re in the middle of a pandemic! Do your part.

Now, he’s been suspended and it’s not clear when he’ll play again. This should serve as a warning to everyone else on the Wildcats that they can either get with the program or get out.