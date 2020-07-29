REPORT: Kevin Garnett Will Put Up $200 Million To Help Buy The Timberwolves

Kevin Garnett will reportedly spend a ton of money to help buy the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The former T-Wolves legend and NBA star is in an investment group trying to buy the team, and we now have an idea of how much money he might contribute.

According to TwinCities.com, Garnett will put in $200 million, and “he would head the

basketball operation with authority to name the GM and coach.”

Honestly, why would Garnett want to put that much money in? It doesn’t seem like a great idea. Does he even have $200 million?

His career earnings were about $334 million before taxes, and he reportedly had more than $75 million jacked by a financial advisor.

It would seem like having $200 million just sitting around at this point would be very impressive for Garnett.

If I was in Garnett’s shoes, I’d just want to kick it for the rest of time, maybe spend a few million to just get in on the ownership group and enjoy life.

If this report is true, then he clearly has very different plans. He’s planning on running the show for as long as possible and spending a crazy amount of money!

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but I’m sure it’ll be entertaining if Garnett goes through with buying a part of the team.