REPORT: Nebraska Will Cap Stadium Capacity At 10,000 During The 2020 Season

Nebraska will reportedly severely restrict stadium capacity during the 2020 season.

According to FQ Nebraska, the Cornhuskers will only let 10,000 people into Memorial Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic if people are allowed in at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Half of the tickets will go to faculty and season ticket-holders. The other half will go to the general public. Memorial Stadium usually seats more than 85,000.

Well, another school joins the list of programs planning to curb attendance during the 2020 season, and that’s if fans are allowed in at all.

I still don’t believe at all that we’re going to see thousands and thousands of fans in football stadiums in a few weeks.

 

What evidence do we have to suggest that stadiums will be packed? I see literally none. I hope I’m wrong, but I’m not seeing much hope at all.

I wish Nebraska would pack the stadium safely because the Cornhuskers are full of passionate fans, but I just don’t see it happening.

 

Having said all of that, I can speak from experience that Memorial Stadium is a crazy atmosphere. It was also on my bucket list as a place to visit, and it didn’t disappoint one bit.

If you’re a college football fan, you have to visit Lincoln. The beer is cold, the people are fun and passionate and the entire atmosphere is great.