REPORT: Nebraska Will Cap Stadium Capacity At 10,000 During The 2020 Season

Nebraska will reportedly severely restrict stadium capacity during the 2020 season.

According to FQ Nebraska, the Cornhuskers will only let 10,000 people into Memorial Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic if people are allowed in at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Half of the tickets will go to faculty and season ticket-holders. The other half will go to the general public. Memorial Stadium usually seats more than 85,000.

????Rumor about Nebraska games:

If there is ANY college football this year, here is UNL’s plan…they want to do 5000 season ticket/faculty/staff and 5000 public. This was recently communicated to Event Staff. — FQ Nebraska (@FQ_Nebraska) July 29, 2020

Well, another school joins the list of programs planning to curb attendance during the 2020 season, and that’s if fans are allowed in at all.

I still don’t believe at all that we’re going to see thousands and thousands of fans in football stadiums in a few weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Jul 27, 2020 at 4:28pm PDT

What evidence do we have to suggest that stadiums will be packed? I see literally none. I hope I’m wrong, but I’m not seeing much hope at all.

I wish Nebraska would pack the stadium safely because the Cornhuskers are full of passionate fans, but I just don’t see it happening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Jun 23, 2020 at 11:42am PDT

Having said all of that, I can speak from experience that Memorial Stadium is a crazy atmosphere. It was also on my bucket list as a place to visit, and it didn’t disappoint one bit.

If you’re a college football fan, you have to visit Lincoln. The beer is cold, the people are fun and passionate and the entire atmosphere is great.

Huge thank you to everybody who made my trip to Nebraska an unforgettable experience. The Cornhuskers truly have the best fans in America. I felt at home, and lost count of all the free drinks we were given. If Nebraska fans ever cross paths in Madison, the beers are all on me. pic.twitter.com/4VVj4S4r2J — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2019