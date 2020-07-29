Stella Immanuel Has Made Past Claims About Demon Sperm, ‘Astral Sex’

A Houston doctor featured in a viral video that was removed from social media for misleading claims about hydroxychloroquine has also made outlandish medical claims in the past, including that some medical issues are caused by having sex with demons, numerous sources reported.

Dr. Stella Immanuel, who was in the video that was retweeted by President Donald Trump before being removed, is a licensed pediatrician in Texas, CBS Austin reports, and heads Fire Power Ministries Christian Resource Center in Houston.

Hello Facebook put back my profile page and videos up or your computers with start crashing till you do. You are not bigger that God. I promise you. If my page is not back up face book will be down in Jesus name. — Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) July 28, 2020

In the hydroxychloroquine video, Immanuel says she and her staff have used the drug to treat coronavirus and that simple medical masks instead of N95 masks were effective in helping her staff avoid infection. She also says face masks and lockdowns are not necessary in stopping the spread of coronavirus. (RELATED: Here’s Why Madonna’s Latest Instagram Video Was Flagged As Misinformation)

HCQ works, if made available over the counter the pandemic will be stopped within a month! Doctor @stella_immanuel’s message to @realDonaldTrump#HCQworks pic.twitter.com/lb92Nl6ixR — Essential Fleccas ???????? (@fleccas) July 28, 2020

At the ministry, Immanuel has made a multitude of claims, including about the nature of afflictions such as infertility and endometriosis.

“Immanuel claims that medical issues like endometriosis, cysts, infertility, and impotence are caused by sex with “spirit husbands” and “spirit wives”—a phenomenon Immanuel describes essentially as witches and demons having sex with people in a dreamworld,” the Daily Beast reported.

“They are responsible for serious gynecological problems,” Immanuel said. “We call them all kinds of names—endometriosis, we call them molar pregnancies, we call them fibroids, we call them cysts, but most of them are evil deposits from the spirit husband,” Immanuel said of the medical issues in a 2013 sermon. “They are responsible for miscarriages, impotence—men that can’t get it up.”

On Immanuel’s website, the subject of “astral sex” is described, which she says is “the ability to project one’s spirit man into the victim’s body and have intercourses with it,” a practice she says is very common amongst Satanists.

The Daily Beast also reported that Immanuel claimed in 2015 that “a witch” concocted an Illuminati plan to destroy the world using abortion and gay marriage. and that DNA from space aliens is being used in medicine. She also claimed that the Magic 8-Ball toy was used to get people into witchcraft.

Immanuel was reportedly sued in January for medical malpractice after a woman who sought treatment for a broken needle in her arm after illegal drug use died, the Houston Chronicle reported.