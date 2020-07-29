Trump Administration Reaches Agreement With Oregon Governor To Stop Violence At Portland Courthouse — Appear To Disagree On The Timeline

The Trump administration reached an agreement Wednesday with Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on a plan to stop violence in Portland, but they appear to disagree on the timeline.

President Donald Trump told reporters earlier Wednesday that federal troops will remain in the city until it is “secure.” Hours later, Brown announced an agreement with the administration. Brown claimed that “starting tomorrow, all Customs and Border Protection & ICE officers will leave downtown Portland.”

“Our local Oregon State Police officers will be downtown to protect Oregonians’ right to free speech and keep the peace,” Brown added. “Let’s center the Black Lives Matter movement’s demands for racial justice and police accountability. It’s time for bold action to reform police practices.”

While Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf confirmed that a “joint plan” with Brown had been made, his statement and timeline differ. Wolf said in a press release that the city will increase “presence of Oregon State Police” in the downtown area and “state and local law enforcement will begin securing properties and streets,” particularly around federal properties.

Wolf, however, has not confirmed that federal troops will leave Portland beginning Thursday. According to his statement, federal law enforcement will remain for the time being. (RELATED: Media Downplays Ongoing Violence In Portland, Claims ‘Right-Wing’ Outlets Are Playing Up The Unrest)

“The Department will continue to maintain our current, augmented federal law enforcement personnel in Portland until we are assured that the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and other federal properties will no longer be attacked and that the seat of justice in Portland will remain secure,” Wolf said. “This has been our mission and objective since the violent, criminal activity began.”

Brown appeared to alter her original statement shortly after her tweet, saying that U.S. agents will start a “phased withdrawal” from the city, according to the Associated Press.

Portland’s Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse has been the target of nightly attacks by protesters and rioters. Reporters for the Daily Caller spent multiple nights on the ground in the city and saw the courthouse and federal officers attacked by fireworks, glass bottles, rocks, lasers and more.

City officials have disagreed with the decision to deploy federal troops to Portland. The officers have repeatedly indicated that they will not leave the courthouse if it is not under attack, but protesters and rioters have consistently made attempts to break down fencing around the structure.

White House correspondent Christian Datoc contributed to this report.