See The Best GIFs From The Latest ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘All For Nothing’

The best GIFs from the latest “Yellowstone” episode “All for Nothing” have hit the web.

The sixth episode of season three aired Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and it was an outstanding episode. (REVIEW: It’s Falling Apart For John Dutton In The New ‘Yellowstone‘ Episode ‘All For Nothing’)

Jamie’s abortion storyline with Beth was revealed to John, Kayce continues to embrace his new responsibilities, Rainwater searched for a missing woman and the head of the Dutton family is starting to recognize the threats facing his family. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

Well, now we can enjoy the best GIFs from “All for Nothing.” Let’s dive right in!

1) John Dutton, Kayce and their livestock agents face off with his old nemesis Wade Morrow.

2) Beth and Jamie continue to battle it out over her abortion and sterilization.

3) Lloyd talks about being a rodeo star with Jimmy and all the risks that come with it.

4) Willa Hayes and Roarke make a pitch to Jamie to buy the ranch for $500 million.

5) Rainwater searches for a missing Native American woman.

Well, there you go, folks. There are all the best GIFs from “All for Nothing.” Now, we wait for “The Beating” to air this Sunday night.

I can’t wait to see what we get. My expectations are through the roof! Let us know what you think will happen in the comments.