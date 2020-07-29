Zion Williamson Returns To The NBA Bubble At Disney

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is back with his team at the NBA bubble.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the former Duke superstar returned Tuesday night to the bubble at Disney in Orlando, Florida. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Williamson had left the bubble for an unidentified family medical situation.

Pelicans F Zion Williamson has cleared quarantine and will return to practice with the team in Orlando this evening, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 28, 2020

Well, this is great news for the Pelicans and the NBA. As I said when he left, Williamson missing games in the bubble would be a huge blow to the league.

There are many who think the entire playoff format was set up so that Williamson and the Pelicans could get in.

After all, the rookie forward is an insane draw for the NBA.

I have no doubt at all that NBA officials were incredibly nervous when he had to leave for his family situation. They were probably panicking.

Well, he’s back now and the Pelicans have a game Thursday night against the Utah Jazz. It’s not known yet if Williamson will play, but I’d bet that he does.

Even if he has to miss a game, the NBA has to be smiling ear-to-ear that the young phenom is back on the court.