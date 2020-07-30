ACC Announces 11 Game Schedule Format, Teams Will Play 10 Conference Games

The ACC has unveiled the conference’s football plan for the 2020 season, and it’s great.

The ACC announced late Wednesday afternoon that teams in the conference would play 10 league matchups and one non-conference game. Non-conference opponents must be in the same state as “the ACC institution” playing them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The conference title game will happen December 12th or 19th, and feature the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage.

Updates regarding 2020 Fall Sports and Football have been announced. More info: https://t.co/hBruzjsX0M pic.twitter.com/ebSMVryD2Y — The ACC (@theACC) July 29, 2020

Notre Dame will play a full ACC schedule this season, but it’s not clear how this will impact their game against Navy.

You can see a breakdown of the full schedule below.

The 2020 Football Schedule Model has been announced. More info: https://t.co/D6iCbHIY1x pic.twitter.com/dfhTqr4YTd — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) July 29, 2020

Overall, this is an outstanding plan from the ACC. Having a total of 11 games is great news during the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides, all these teams play at least one cupcake a year. Now, they’re playing 10 other ACC teams and still have a slot open for a non-conference game.

If you’re a fan of ACC football, I can’t really see how this could have possibly worked out better. There are some changes, but it’s a great plan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Jul 17, 2020 at 12:27pm PDT

The biggest question now is whether or not the Notre Dame/Navy game August 29 is off. Notice how it said the non-conference opponents must be in the same state as “the ACC institution,” which Notre Dame isn’t. They’re playing an ACC schedule, but they’re not an ACC school.

It seems like that was specifically written to allow the Navy/Notre Dame game to happen.

Overall, the ACC absolutely crushed this plan. Good for them. Now, let’s get ready to play some football.