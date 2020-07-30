Politics

‘For F**king Shame’: Activists Angry At New Prosecutor Who Won’t Charge Cop In Michael Brown Case

Screenshot/Twitter/@JoelCurrier

Twitter/@JoelCurrier

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Activists  were quick to denounce Democratic St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell after he announced Thursday that he would not bring charges against Darren Wilson.

Bell, the county’s first black prosecutor, ran on a progressive platform of criminal justice reform and many expected him to charge Wilson, a former Ferguson police officer, for shooting and killing Michael Brown on August 9, 2014. (RELATED: Four Years After Michael Brown, Missouri’s Primary Brings A New Referendum On The Case That Never Was)

After five months of review, however, Bell announced that he had not found enough evidence to bring charges against Wilson. “I can’t ethically charge him,” Bell said. “It would violate the ethical standards of my profession.”

Activists were quick to attack Bell, criticizing him of using the Black Lives Matter movement to propel him into office and threatening to make him a one-term prosecutor.

Former President Barack Obama’s Justice Department, under former Attorney General Eric Holder, investigated the case and did not find enough evidence to bring charges. A grand jury convened by Bell’s predecessor, former St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch, also found that the evidence did not support charges against Wilson.