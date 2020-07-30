Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn Says Tyrod Taylor Will ‘Probably’ Start At QB Week 1

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn expects Tyrod Taylor to start at quarterback when the season begins.

According to Jason Hirschhorn, Lynn told the media that Taylor will “probably” be the starting quarterback over Justin Herbert when week one rolls around. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Chargers HC Anthony Lynn says veteran QB Tyrod Taylor will “probably be our Day 1 starter.” — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) July 29, 2020

This is the correct call from the Chargers and Lynn. You have to start the season with Taylor under center. It’s not even a tough decision to make.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyrod Taylor (@tytaylor) on Jun 23, 2020 at 4:38pm PDT

Justin Herbert has a ton of upside, and he was the team’s first round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Expectations are high for Herbert, but he’s not there just yet.

The Chargers have the talent to win immediately. That means you have to roll with the quarterback who gives you the best shot to win today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyrod Taylor (@tytaylor) on Jun 24, 2020 at 5:24pm PDT

While Herbert is the man of the future, Taylor is the better option for today. He’s experienced, he’s athletic and he can make the necessary passes.

Let Herbert develop on the bench for the entire season if necessary. Taylor is more than competent enough to start for the Chargers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyrod Taylor (@tytaylor) on Jun 25, 2020 at 5:20pm PDT

It’s really not a difficult situation. Roll with Taylor for as long as possible and evaluate Herbert down the road.