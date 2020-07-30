Which College Football Team With A New Head Coach Are Fans Most Excited To Watch?

Which college football team with a new head coach is the country most interested in watching play during the 2020 season?

This was a question floated Wednesday by FOX College Football on Twitter, and the answer is incredibly simple. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Which school with a new head coach are you most excited to watch this season? ???? pic.twitter.com/IjxApjTIKl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) July 29, 2020

Anyone who says anybody other than Mike Leach and Mississippi State should be banned from commentating on sports every again.

For years and years, I’ve begged for Leach to get a Big 10 or an SEC job. He was crushing it at Washington State, but the stage with the Cougars was just way too small.

The rest of the country needed to enjoy Leach’s antics, and that meant he had to find a much bigger program. During this past offseason, he landed with the Bulldogs and we’re in for a content factory in Starkville.

Mike Leach was already the most entertaining coach in all of college football, and he’s now in the same conference as Ed Orgeron, Nick Saban and fellow newcomer Lane Kiffin.

If that doesn’t have you interested, then you’re just an idiot.

Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss is the easy second choice for most interesting new head coach to follow, but the gap between him and Leach is massive.

I honestly believe that Leach has every intention of going scorched Earth on the SEC, and I can’t wait to watch it unfold.

To say he’ll shake things up is an understatement.

Go, Leach, go! I can’t wait to watch this show unfold!