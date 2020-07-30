Federalist Society Co-Founder Says Trump’s Tweet About Delaying Election Is Grounds For Impeachment

The Federalist Society co-founder Steven Calabresi wrote in a New York Times op-ed Thursday that President Donald Trump’s tweet suggesting that the 2020 election be delayed is grounds for impeachment.

“Until recently, I had taken as political hyperbole the Democrats’ assertion that President Trump is a fascist,” Calabresi wrote. “But this latest tweet is fascistic and is itself grounds for the president’s immediate impeachment again by the House of Representatives and his removal from office by the Senate.”

The president, who has expressed concerns about the potential for voter fraud related to mail-in ballots, said in a Thursday tweet that “2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.” He then suggested that the election should be delayed “until people can properly, securely and safely vote.” (RELATED: ‘Rigged Election’: President Trump Rails Against States Using ‘Fraudulent’ Mail-In Ballots)

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Calabresi said that despite voting for Trump in the 2016 election and writing an op-ed opposing the president’s impeachment, he was “frankly appalled by the president’s recent tweet seeking to postpone the November election.”

“President Trump needs to be told by every Republican in Congress that he cannot postpone the federal election,” he wrote. “Doing so would be illegal, unconstitutional and without precedent in American history. Anyone who says otherwise should never be elected to Congress again.”

The Federalist Society is a conservative nonprofit that describes themselves as “a group of conservatives and libertarians interested in the current state of the legal order.” Both Supreme Court Justices nominated by President Trump, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, are associated with the group.