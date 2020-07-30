Former Presidential Candidate And Businessman Herman Cain Dead At 74 After Battle With Coronavirus

Herman Cain, former presidential candidate and businessman, died at age 74 after a fight against coronavirus, his website announced Thursday morning.

“Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away. He’s entering the presence of the Savior he’s served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta for, and preparing for his reward,” the statement read.

Cain was admitted to the hospital in early July, where he was most recently being treated with oxygen to strengthen his lungs after being infected with coronavirus, according to WXYZ.

His Twitter account posted a hopeful update Monday, saying that doctors found his other organs and systems to be strong.

We know it’s been a few days since we last gave you an update on the boss. But he is still in the hospital being treated with oxygen for his lungs. In the meantime, the doctors say his other organs and systems are strong. — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 27, 2020

“He really is getting better, which means it is working,” the posts concluded.

One year after a stage 4 cancer diagnosis in 2006, Cain was declared cancer free after chemotherapy and surgery, USA Today reported.

Cain was a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and co-founded the America Fighting Back pro-Trump super PAC in 2018. He had a long, successful career in the food industry, serving as longtime CEO and chairman of Godfather’s Pizza from 1986 until 1996 as well as CEO of the National Restaurant Association from 1996 to 1999.

Herman Cain embodied the American Dream and represented the very best of the American spirit. Our hearts grieve for his loved ones, and they will remain in our prayers at this time. We will never forget his legacy of grace, patriotism, and faith. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) July 30, 2020

Although Cain was known for his presidential run in 2012, the post on his site emphasizes his business career.

“What they didn’t know was his business background. They didn’t know how he had started his career as a civilian employee of the Navy. It was funny to us because sometimes political pundits portrayed him as kind of a goof – having no idea that during his time working for the Navy, he was literally a rocket scientist,” the statement on his website noted.

“There aren’t many people like Herman Cain, and it behooves us to truly cherish the ones we’re given,” the post concluded. “Nothing I talked about above meant as much to him as these wonderful people did, and because he loved them so much, we will continue to feel his impact on the world through them.”