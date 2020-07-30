Every Player On The Jazz And Pelicans Kneels During The National Anthem

Every single member of the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans took a knee during the national anthem Thursday.

While the anthem played before the first game of the NBA’s return, all coaches, players and a ref took a knee. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video from Bleacher Report below.

Every player, coach and ref takes a knee during the national anthem before the Pelicans-Jazz game pic.twitter.com/LZy1A6s8VM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 30, 2020

Around and around we go, folks. The national anthem protests aren’t coming to an end. I think you can expect this to happen a lot in the NBA.

We’ve seen it in the MLB before and during the anthem, we know it’s going to happen in the NFL and it’s now in the NBA.

Players from both teams kneel together in unity before tonight’s National Anthem. #OpeningDay #NYYforNY pic.twitter.com/ptW2FgfzUe — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 23, 2020

Also, Zion Williamson wore a Black Lives Matter t-shirt before the game, which isn’t that big of a deal. It’s just another sign of the times.

Don’t forget, the NBA is allowing social justice messages on uniforms now.

Zion takes the court for warmups – ready to play in the first NBA game back pic.twitter.com/h3gIBWqhFY — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) July 30, 2020

Keep checking back for more updates on the national anthem debates in sports as they happen. I’m sure this won’t be the last we hear of it.