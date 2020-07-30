Joe Kelly Suspended For 8 Games Because Of Pitches Against The Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly has been suspended for eight games.

Kelly threw balls close to Astros batters during a Tuesday game, and the benches eventually cleared because of his pitches.

The Astros infamously stole signs during their World Series championship season in 2017, which ended with them beating the Dodgers.

The Dodgers and Astros cleared the benches after Joe Kelly struck out and exchanged words with Carlos Correa. pic.twitter.com/Z2l2A1sMG6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 29, 2020

The Dodgers announced late Wednesday afternoon that Kelly had been suspended for eight games, but would appeal the ruling.

For those of you wondering, Kelly’s eight games is more than any single Astros player was punished or suspended for stealing signs.

Joe Kelly has been suspended for eight games by MLB. He is appealing and available for tonight’s game. Dodger Manager Dave Roberts will serve his one-game suspension tonight and Bob Geren will serve as manager. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 29, 2020

Kelly responded on Instagram, and wrote in part, “Hey guys, with the suspension I received from the @mlb for my actions on Tuesday, I’d like to apologize… TO ABSOLUTELY NOBODY! THE ASTROS ARE HIDING IN THEIR DUGOUTS BECAUSE I’M SUSPENDED. Just wait till I get out…”

Honestly, that was worth eight games. Joe Kelly turned himself into an American hero overnight by throwing at the Astros.

The players on Houston didn’t get punished at all for stealing signs and cheating. That’s just not okay, and we all knew retribution was coming during the 2020 season.

Well, Kelly gave us a preview of what the Astros will likely face all year.

I’m not even a big baseball guy, but I’m here for the Astros being the enemy of the entire sports world. That’s the kind of content that gets my soul going. It’s going to be a fun 2020 season!