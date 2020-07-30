Lamar Jackson ‘Still Hoping’ That The Ravens Sign Antonio Brown

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson still wants the franchise to sign Antonio Brown.
The Ravens have been consistently floated as a possible landing spot for the former Steelers star if he ever plays in the NFL again, which seems unlikely. The man under center is a fan of the team scooping him up.
“I was hoping we would get him.I’m still hoping — a little bit…We want to win, and I can tell in him [that] he wants to win. He wants to play ball,” Jackson said Wednesday when talking about signing the disgraced NFL receiver, according to ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
I will never understand why anyone would ever want to play with Antonio Brown. Is he talented? Yes. Is he a massive distraction? Yes.
At the end of the day, it all comes down to whether or not Brown’s talents outweigh any problems he brings with him.
In my humble opinion, his problems absolutely outweigh his talents.
On top of all of that, there’s no guarantee the NFL will even let Brown return. He’s currently under investigation after claims of sexual misconduct and his arrest in FL.
The NFL could suspend him the moment he signs with a team.
@nfl I have complied with each and every ask of your investigations throughout the past 11 months. You have had access to all of my phones, you know what the deal is in each and every situation that the media has distorted. I have been seeing the therapist you asked me to, I have worked on all aspects of my life this past year and have become a better man because of it. The fact that you refuse to provide a deadline and the reason for the fact you won’t resolve your investigations is completely unacceptable. I demand you provide me clarity on this situation immediately if you really care about my wellbeing. My legal team continues to ask and you provide no answers. How is it that the league can just drag it’s feet on any investigation it chooses on players and we just have to sit there in limbo? Need an update so I can talk to these teams properly, they’re waiting on you @nfl let’s get this thing moving! We’ve got history to make!! #Himmothy
The Ravens shouldn’t touch Brown, and I’d say the exact same to every other team in the NFL.