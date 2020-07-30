LeBron James Kneels During The National Anthem

LeBron James kneeled during the national anthem Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers star and all the other players on the court took a knee during the anthem before the second game of the NBA's return.

All players, coaches and refs take a knee and lock arms during the national anthem before the Lakers-Clippers game. pic.twitter.com/eZ9RHE3eh7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2020

The move by James and other players during the second game came after every player on the Jazz and Pelicans kneeled during the anthem Thursday.

You can watch them kneeling and wearing Black Lives Matter shirts below.

Every player, coach and ref takes a knee during the national anthem before the Pelicans-Jazz game pic.twitter.com/LZy1A6s8VM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 30, 2020

It’s not going away, folks. It’s not going away, and more and more star athletes are engaging in national anthem protests every day.

We’re now at the point where you almost have to defend your decision to stand. Welcome to sports in 2020.

“I’m a Christian, like I said, and I just can’t get on board with a couple of things that I have read about Black Lives Matter.” Sam Coonrod explains why he didn’t kneel during the Giants-Dodgers pregame moment of unity (via @PavlovicNBCS) https://t.co/7QI9fgjvvn pic.twitter.com/EZQgd8ZBho — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 24, 2020

It’s no longer about winning, losing and competition. It’s about political messages. Something tells me that the fans won’t like this at all.

Sports shouldn’t be about national anthem debates, they should be about uniting. We’re not even close to being united anymore.

Players from both teams kneel together in unity before tonight’s National Anthem. #OpeningDay #NYYforNY pic.twitter.com/ptW2FgfzUe — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 23, 2020

