Editorial

LeBron James Kneels During The National Anthem

LeBron James (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1289008128374145024)

LeBron James (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1289008128374145024)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

LeBron James kneeled during the national anthem Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers star and all the other players on the court took a knee during the anthem before the second game of the NBA’s return. You can watch the moment below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move by James and other players during the second game came after every player on the Jazz and Pelicans kneeled during the anthem Thursday.

You can watch them kneeling and wearing Black Lives Matter shirts below.

It’s not going away, folks. It’s not going away, and more and more star athletes are engaging in national anthem protests every day.

We’re now at the point where you almost have to defend your decision to stand. Welcome to sports in 2020.

It’s no longer about winning, losing and competition. It’s about political messages. Something tells me that the fans won’t like this at all.

Sports shouldn’t be about national anthem debates, they should be about uniting. We’re not even close to being united anymore.

Let us know what you think in the comments!