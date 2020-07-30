Former College Football Player Malachi Capers Shot In Horrifying Video

Former Buffalo State football player Malachi Capers was shot Monday.

Capers was shot at the 136 Deli & Grill in Queens after a very minor bump in the store spilled out into the street, according to TMZ. In a surveillance video, a man can be seen casually pulling out a gun and shooting him at point-blank range. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

TMZ reported that Jeffrey Thurston was arrested for allegedly being the man who pulled the trigger during the shooting. Capers is in the hospital fighting to stay alive, according to the same report.

You can watch the horrifying video below.

According to police, the victim is a student at SUNY Buffalo and is a star athlete on the football team, all this for a minor bump ???? pic.twitter.com/i37JCwV6ni — Ray Garcia ???????? (@RayGarciahawaii) July 29, 2020

That’s one of the worst shootings that I’ve ever seen. It was just absolutely horrific, and there’s no other way to describe it.

All over a minor bump in a convenience store! A guy got shot over a minor bump in a store. Who in their right mind escalates something to that kind of level?

If you accidentally bump into someone, then you should just apologize and move on with your day. There was nothing malicious about that bump.

Instead of cooler heads prevailing, a young man was shot and another is in handcuffs. It just doesn’t make sense how something like this escalated so fast.

Let’s all hope that Capers is able to make a full recovery.