Meghan Markle Agrees To Pay Roughly $90K In Legal Fees Amid Court Battle With Daily Mail

Former Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will pay roughly $90,000 in legal fees amid her court battle against the Daily Mail.

Court filings obtained Thursday by Page Six show Markle being charged with the UK equivalent of $88,950 in legal fees. Markle has sued Daily Mail over articles the outlet published using a letter from the former royal’s father, Thomas Markle.

The judge ruled against Markle earlier in the lawsuit after she claimed the Daily Mail published the letter purposefully to create a rift between the father and daughter. Markle agreed to pay the publisher’s fees on July 22, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Dad Defends Publishing Private Letter From Duchess)

Markle is still battling the outlet in court over the identities of five of her friends. Five of Markle’s friends spoke in defense of her in an interview published by People magazine. The Daily Mail claimed five identities of Markle’s friends should be exposed because the People magazine article including the interview with the friends is what led to the publishing of Markle’s father’s letter.

“These were confidential sources who gave the interviews on condition of anonymity,” Markle’s lawyer Justin Rushbrooke said in court, according to Page Six.

Rushbrooke claimed revealing the name’s of the friends would be “an unacceptably high price” for Markle.