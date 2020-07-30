Editorial

Nate Solder Opts Out Of The 2020 NFL Season, Cites Cancer Concerns

New York Giants offensive lineman Nate Solder is skipping the 2020 season.

Solder announced the decision with a lengthy statement on Twitter, and cited health concerns as the reason why he won’t play during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Giants lineman said his young son is battling cancer, Solder has fought cancer in the past and he just had another child. For those reasons, he’s sitting out the year.

You can read his full statement below.

You simply can’t knock a guy for sitting out for the reasons listed in the letter above. You can’t put your paycheck ahead of the health of your children and family.

You can’t do it. You 100% have to pick the health of your family above all else.

Solder should be applauded for making this decision. Anyone who tries to criticize him for sitting out the season is a stupid person.

When you’ve had cancer, your son is battling cancer and there’s a newborn in the house, then risking exposure to coronavirus is wildly irresponsible.

Props to Solder for looking out for his family. We’ll see him 2021 when the coronavirus pandemic is hopefully over.