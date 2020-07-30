O.J. Simpson Weighs In On NFL Players Sitting Out, Wonders How Long It Can Last

O.J. Simpson has weighed in on NFL players sitting out the season with some refreshing comments.

Right now, several players around the NFL have opted out of the 2020 season amid uncertainty because of coronavirus. The Juice doesn’t have an issue with it, but wonders how long it can last. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We don’t know if this situation is going to be that much better next year. Are the guys going to walk away for another year from those dollars,” Simpson asked his followers.

He added that he thinks it’s “commendable” for the players leaving because of worries about the health and safety of their family members. You can listen to his full comments below.

I agree with Simpson’s thoughts on the topic. Guys like Nate Solder who have serious family concerns should be commended for sitting out the season.

It’s not an easy decision to make, and they’re making it for all the right reasons when it comes to protecting their families.

Statement from GM Brett Veach “Damien Williams informed the club of his decision to opt out of the 2020 season.” pic.twitter.com/dEQ2sUs9u2 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 29, 2020

At the same time, as I told my dad last night, this can’t last forever and there’s no guarantee this ends anytime soon.

After all, we were all told we needed two weeks to crush the curve and then things would go back to normal. Well, that clearly didn’t happen, and we shouldn’t just blindly believe that the 2021 season will be back to normal.

Packers’ WR Devin Funchess shared on Instagram that he is opting out of the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/eENMTOQItF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2020

As always, it’s shocking how refreshing O.J. Simpson is on social media. The man’s takes are unbelievably straightforward.

2020 sure is a strange time to be alive!