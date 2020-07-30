Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Ranks 4th On The NFL Top 100 List

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was shown some major disrespect on the NFL Top 100 list.

The Chiefs passer and Super Bowl champ ranked fourth on the list, which is put together by players around the league. Yes, Patrick Mahomes, who is the most unstoppable player in the NFL, was ranked behind three players! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Two years on the countdown. Two years at No. 4 for the #SBLIV MVP ????@Chiefs QB @PatrickMahomes is familiar with this spot in the #NFLTop100. pic.twitter.com/R4rwptkwHl — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 30, 2020

Lamar Jackson came in first, and was followed by Russell Wilson and Aaron Donald.

From unranked to top-ranked ⭐️ After an incredible MVP year, @Ravens QB @Lj_era8 takes the top spot on the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/NPUfjF8X6t — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 30, 2020

Three straight years in the top 10 ????@RamsNFL DT @AaronDonald97 sacks the No. 3 ranking in the #NFLTop100! pic.twitter.com/pv6ai0FZhw — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 30, 2020

What an absolute joke. This is such a laughably bad ranking that I don’t even know where to start. The only player in the NFL with a legit claim to the top spot outside of Mahomes is Russell Wilson.

Other than the Seahawks star, there’s not another player in the league that I’d rather have at quarterback than Mahomes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Jul 6, 2020 at 2:47pm PDT

A defensive lineman was ranked ahead of the most dynamic quarterback in NFL history! Stop and think about the absurdity of that.

I also think Lamar Jackson is great. Better than Patrick Mahomes? Not a shot in hell. No chance at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Jul 7, 2020 at 7:34pm PDT

I can’t get over the fact Mahomes wasn’t ranked number one, and the fact three players were ahead of him is just insane.

What have people been watching over the past two years? The dude is literally coming off a Super Bowl and a fat contract.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Apr 3, 2020 at 8:43am PDT

Let us know in the comments what you think of the rankings. I think you’ll agree with me.